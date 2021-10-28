Jim Ross launching cannabis business in Oklahoma

AEW commentator Jim Ross is teaming up with his daughter, her husband, and a lawyer to open a cannabis farm in Oklahoma.

During his podcast Grilling JR, Ross explained how he recently bought a plot of land in Oklahoma where the new business, currently named Black Hat Farms, will be located.

Ross already has a good BBQ sauce business so adding this cannabis business as well will leave his kids in good standing once his time is up. JR also said that he has a ton of wrestling memorabilia that needs to be sorted in an inventory in the future.

The WWE Hall of Famer was recently diagnosed with skin cancer and is waiting on how to tackle this latest setback.