Impact Wrestling Report, 10/28/21

The show opens to the entrance of the new Impact World Champion, Moose. He cashed in after Josh Alexander captured the championship against Christian, using his option after winning the battle royal at Bound For Glory. The champion is dressed in a suit. The fans are mixed at best in a reaction to the new champ. Before Moose can address the crowd, Eddie Edwards tries unsuccessfully to attack the champion with a kendo stick. Eddie exits and Moose goes back to the mic saying he is the best champion in the World. He mentions Josh Alexander and that he has put in way more time than him. Josh then enters and attacks Moose. Moose runs off with the belt to the crowd. Minoru Suzuki enters and he attacks Josh Alexander. They trade strong style blows until security shows up to break up the skirmish.

Chris Sabin will take out Ace Austin and The Inspiration will be in the Impact Zone tonight.

Gia Miller interviews Moose backstage. She asks if he is ready to be the target. He says he knows he is a bad guy with a target, but he is the one guy who can handle it. Matt Cardona walks up and says the way he won the title wasn’t respectful. Moose dismisses him and Cardona hits him. They battle and are separated.

Match 1. Rocky Romero VS X Division Champion, Trey Miguel

Romero is a NJPW star. He will be a great first test for the new champion. They lock up collar and elbow. Trey and Rocky counter each other off the hold and they fans love it. Romero finally bails after Trey hits a stinging arm drag. Romero counters Trey climbing the ropes and hits a arm ringer. Trey hits a basement dropkick to the outside and then hits a moonsault to the floor.

Back from break, Romero has gained control and slowed down the match. Romero locks in the Triangle, but Trey picks him up out of it into a powerslam. The two stand up and start trading blows. Trey hits a standing high knee, then a mediora.. Romero rolls threw into a single leg crab. Trey rolls threw. Great sequence.

Trey hits a brainbuster, then to the top. He hits another meteora and gets the pin.

Winner and still X Division Champion, Trey Miguel.

Steve Maclin jumps Trey post match and hits a big spear. He stand tall.

Gia backstage, asks Jordynne Grace what it is like to be the Digital Media Champion. Rachel Ellering is with her. Tasha Steelz and Savanah Evans enter and start talking trash. Ellering says lets not chit chat, lets fight. The segment ends.

Maclin cuts a promo challenging Trey backstage. Scott D’Amore says you are owed nothing. He will make him qualify for a shot next week. Matt Cardona and Eddie Edwards all approach Scott and both want to challenge for the World Title. Scott says he wants to set up a 6 man tag with Josh Alexander next week. We see Josh beating up a ref down the isle. Scott runs to him and calls him down. Josh says Moose screwed over in front of his family. Scott explains the match next week and that Josh needs to beat Moose for his family and Impact Wrestling.