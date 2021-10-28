AEW Rampage spoilers for this Friday

Friday’s AEW Rampage episode was taped on Wednesday night at the Agganis Arena in Boston. Below are full spoilers:

* Bryan Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston to advance in the World Title Eliminator Tournament. Danielson won via referee stoppage due to a triangle choke. After the match, Tony Schiavone interviewed CM Punk but Kingston interrupted. Kingston yelled at Punk until security had to get in between them

* Dante Martin defeated Matt Sydal. This was supposed to be the tag team match announced during Dynamite, with Martin and Lio Rush vs. Matt and Mike Sydal, but it was changed due to Mike’s injury

* AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker retained over Abadon in a Trick or Treat No DQ match. Abadon tried going through a table twice but it wouldn’t break. Baker was slammed onto thumbtacks at one point but finally got the win via roll-up after interference by Jamie Hayter and Rebel