WALTER announced for Smackdown live events on upcoming UK tour

WALTER has been announced for upcoming main roster WWE live events.

The leader of Imperium is being advertised for three SmackDown live events on the UK tour that is scheduled for next month. The shows include Sunday, November 7 in Liverpool; Monday, November 8 in Leeds; Tuesday, November 9 in Nottingham.

RAW Superstar Finn Balor is also booked for these three SmackDown shows on the UK tour. Besides these three blue brand dates, Balor is also advertised for the SmackDown date on Wednesday, November 10 in Manchester. It looks as if WALTER may also be booked for that date. Balor is scheduled to work the red brand dates on the rest of the mini-tour.

WALTER has not wrestled since dropping the WWE NXT UK Title to Ilja Dragunov at Takeover 36 during WWE SummerSlam Weekend in August.

It was reported earlier this month how there had been a lot of talk about WALTER’s WWE future as of late, and using him beyond the NXT UK brand. He was reportedly in the United States earlier this month, which led to WWE Draft speculation, but he obviously was not used.

