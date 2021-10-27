Update on Tony Nese and AEW

Tony Nese’s AEW in-ring debut has been announced for next Tuesday’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

Nese will face Fuego Del Sol in singles action.

As noted, Nese appeared in the crowd for this past Saturday’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, and was referred to as one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling. It was later reported, but not officially announced by AEW, that Nese had signed a contract with the company.

In an update, Nese was interviewed by Tony Schiavone on this week’s AEW Dark episode. As seen in the video below, he talked about AEW being the hottest pro wrestling company, and coming to the company as The Premier Athlete. He then issued a challenge to Fuego. Schiavone asked Nese about his intentions in AEW.

“Well, I heard that AEW is the hottest professional wrestling company right now,” Nese said. “So, what perfect place for The Premier Athlete, the hottest free agent in professional wrestling, what a perfect place for me to sign to? But there’s just one thing that I can’t get out of my head, and that’s this stacked AEW roster, and half of them don’t even belong in the same ring as The Premier Athlete.

“So I’m not even gonna waste any time, next week on AEW Dark, I’m going to start picking off names, one by one, starting with Fuego Del Sol. Del Sol, I’m going to prove to you and everybody else out there that you don’t belong in the same ring as The Premier Athlete.”

Nese vs. Fuego was taped this past Sunday at Universal Studios in Orlando. He also wrestled DeMarcio James for a future episode of AEW Dark. You can click here for spoilers from those tapings.

Nese signed with WWE in the summer of 2016 and was released on June 25 of this year along with other budget cuts. He left the company a one-time Cruiserweight Champion, holding the strap for 77 days in 2019.

Stay tuned for more. Below is video of Schiavone interviewing Nese on Dark: