ROH to take hiatus during first quarter of 2022, changes in the works

Ring of Honor is planning to go on a brief hiatus.

ROH announced to staff, talent and fans today that they are looking to make changes to their business operations, with a pivot to a new mission and strategy.

Following the December 11 Final Battle pay-per-view in Baltimore, ROH will go on a hiatus as they take the first quarter of 2022 to “work internally to reimagine” the company. There will be no live events during the first quarter of 2022 as the current plan is to return to acting in April with the Supercard of Honor. ROH noted that they hope to return with a “new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience” for fans.

It was noted by PWInsider that this decision was made about one week ago.

Stay tuned for more on this developing story. You can read ROH’s full statement below: