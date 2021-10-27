NXT news for next Tuesday

A tag team match and two segments are now set for next Tuesday’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode.

Next week’s show will feature Johnny Gargano and Dexter Lumis vs. Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Tonight’s NXT Haunted House special featured a Haunted House segment where Gargano and Lumis watched as Williams and Hayes made their way through the house, looking for Hayes’ NXT North American Title belt that he lost the week before after an in-ring segment between the two teams got physical. The Haunted House segment ended with Hayes and Williams finding the title, just before they were hit from behind by Gargano and Lumis. They then ran away from the house, fought off more zombies, and escaped after another scare from Gargano and Lumis.

The Haunted House segment featured appearances by Andre Chase, the NXT Zombie Referee, and other spooky characters and creatures of the night.

Hayes tweeted after the segment and wrote, “Me and @_trickwilliams made it out alive y’all. Plus we got my strizzy back [folded hands emoji] [crossed fingers emoji] #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc”

It’s expected that this tag team program will lead to Gargano challenging Hayes for the NXT North American Title in the near future.

On a related note, tonight’s Halloween Havoc special featured a backstage Halloween party with several Superstars dressed up in costumes. Cameron Grimes told Duke Hudson that he will see him next Tuesday in the second “Duke’s Poker Room” segment, presumably to set up a match between the two. The party also saw Tony D’Angelo approach Lash Legend and once again ask if he can be a guest on the next episode of her “Lashing Out with Lash Legend” segment. Lash granted the request, apparently for next Tuesday, but told D’Angelo not to let her down.

Stay tuned for more on next week’s NXT episode. Below are a few related shots from tonight: