Notes on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite; This Day in AEW History

While C.M. Punk finally makes his Dynamite debut vs. birthday boy Bobby Fish, the TNT Title will be on the line as Sammy Guevara defends the title against Ethan Page; Guevara must leave The Inner Circle if he loses .

Plus, the first round of the TBS Title tournament featuring Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida, and Jon Moxley vs. 10 in the World Title Eliminator tournament.

Also, in case you missed it, Dynamite will now air live in all time zones, rather than on a delay in the western time zones. And those attending in person in Boston, age 12 and up, will be required to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

