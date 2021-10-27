Io Shirai update following ladder match

Io Shirai was said to be alright backstage at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc after taking the nasty bump from the top of the ladder during the Scareway to Hell Ladder Match.

As noted, the Halloween Havoc opener saw Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne win the titles by defeating Shirai and Zoey Stark, and Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell.

There was a spot where Shirai and Indi fought for the ladder but Indi was knocked off. Shirai continued up until Indi tipped the ladder over, sending Shirai flying out of the ring, crashing onto a ladder bridge from the apron to the announce table. Shirai landed hard and hit the floor as fans chanted “holy shit!” while Indi looked concerned from the ring.

Shirai tweeted after the show and said she’s just sad she lost the titles.

“I am not dead. I will always keep getting up to do my best. Just sad that the title is not on my waist… #HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT,” she wrote.

You can see other angles of the ladder bump below, along with Shirai’s tweet and additional comments from WWE Superstars:

the io shirai ladder bump looks even worse from this angle. #wwenxt pic.twitter.com/yg89Y3DeUc — prank sinatra (@KyloCool630) October 27, 2021

I HATE

I N D I H A R T W E L L!!!!!!!! https://t.co/BkmqBtEdqj — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) October 27, 2021

I am not dead.

I will always keep getting up to do my best. Just sad that the title is not on my waist…#HalloweenHavoc #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/b6sqoS5eds — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) October 27, 2021

Damn, you tweeting from the grave https://t.co/SveSqIgukg — Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) October 27, 2021