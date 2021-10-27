Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa notes

The WWE NXT 2.0 Halloween Havoc special was headlined by Tommaso Ciampa retaining the NXT Title over Bron Breakker.

The Halloween Havoc main event ended with Ciampa putting Breakker away after multiple knee strikes and Fairy Tale Endings, which left Breakker bleeding from the mouth. NXT quickly went off the air as Ciampa sat up and clutched the NXT Title belt. As seen in the photos below, Ciampa and Breakker shook hands in a show of respect right after NXT went off the air.

After the post-match handshake, Ciampa then hit the turnbuckles to pose for fans inside the WWE Performance Center. He then greeted fans at ringside and took selfie photos with fans to end the tapings, which you can also see below.

It was reported earlier in the day, via @Wrestlevotes, how sources said Halloween Havoc looked to be the launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT. While Breakker didn’t win the strap, @Wrestlevotes later noted in a post-show update that the match with Ciampa was the first part of Breakker being “THE GUY” in NXT moving forward.

There was talk of Breakker possibly winning the NXT Title at one point, but officials obviously went with Ciampa retaining.

The official NXT Twitter account declared after the main event, “Bron Breakker is the real deal. #WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc #NXTChampionship @bronbreakkerwwe”

There’s no word on what WWE has planned next for Breakker, if the feud with Ciampa will continue, or if they have a new challenger in mind for Ciampa, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned for more. Below are a few related shots from Halloween Havoc, plus footage from the main event: