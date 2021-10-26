WWE Raw rating/viewership for this week

Monday’s live post-Crown Jewel season premiere edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.658 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 4.08% from last week’s 1.593 million viewers for the Crown Jewel go-home show.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.727 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.577 million), the second hour drew 1.668 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.624 million) and the final hour drew 1.580 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.577 million).

This week’s RAW season premiere drew a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is up 20.51% from last week’s 0.39 key demo rating. That 0.47 key demo rating represents 613,000 18-49 viewers, which is up 20.2% from the 510,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.39 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #15 for the night in viewership on cable, behind the NFL on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Postgame on ESPN, The Five, Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, Special Report with Brett Baier, FOX News Primetime, Sportscenter at midnight, The Ingraham Angle, Rachel Maddow Show, Gutfeld, Outnumbered, and The Faulkner Focus. This is up from last week’s #16 ranking for the night in viewership.

RAW ranked #6 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with the 0.47 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #7 spot. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Saints and the Seahawks on ESPN topped the Cable Top 150 with a 3.07 key demo rating. The game on the main ESPN channel also topped the night on cable in viewership with 11.189 million viewers.

To compare season premiere episodes, the 2020 RAW season premiere aired a week earlier and drew 1.777 million viewers (-6.75%) and a 0.52 key demo rating (-9.6%). This week’s RAW went up against Week 7 of Monday Night Football on ESPN. The game between the Saints and the Seahawks was watched by 11.189 million viewers on ESPN, plus several million viewers for the various pre and post-game shows. This week’s RAW viewership was up 4.08% from last week, while this week’s key demo rating was up 20.51% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 4.27% from the same week in 2020, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 17.54% from the same week in 2020. The 2020 episode was the post-Hell In a Cell episode.

Dancing With The Stars on ABC drew an average of 4.855 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.121 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.903 million viewers on NBC, The Masked Singer drew 2.284 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American drew 638,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. The Voice drew the best key demo rating of the night on network TV with a 0.85.

Monday’s season premiere episode from the Toyota Center in Houston had a few happenings advertised ahead of time – fallout from Crown Jewel, the new era with WWE Draft changes, and RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle defending AJ Styles and Omos, which ended up being R-K-Bro defending against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. The main event was the Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match with winner Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for Monday’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 10 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 17 Episode: 1.823 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 24 Episode: 1.621 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 31 Episode: 1.557 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Memorial Day episode)

June 7 Episode: 1.640 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 14 Episode: 1.742 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 21 Episode: 1.719 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 28 Episode: 1.570 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 5 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 12 Episode: 1.609 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Final ThunderDome show)

July 19 Episode: 1.923 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Money In the Bank episode, RAW returns to the road)

July 26 Episode: 1.814 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 2 Episode: 1.821 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 9 Episode: 1.790 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 16 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 23 Episode: 2.067 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 30 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 6 Episode: 1.849 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Labor Day episode)

September 13 Episode: 1.670 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 20 Episode: 1.793 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 27 Episode: 1.709 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Extreme Rules episode)

October 4 Episode: 1.857 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

October 11 Episode: 1.582 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 18 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 25 Episode: 1.658 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season premiere, post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 1 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode