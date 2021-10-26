Two Matches plus Mickie James Announced for October 28 IMPACT

Oct 26, 2021 - by Bill Fenbers

Two matches have been announced for the Thursday, October 28 episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

It’s also been announced that Mickie James, the new Knockouts Champion, will be in the IMPACT Zone on Thursday to address the fans. James defeated Deonna Purrazzo at Bound for Glory for the title.

SOURCE: Fightful Wrestling

Post Category: News     Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ruby Radley

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal