Two Matches plus Mickie James Announced for October 28 IMPACT
Two matches have been announced for the Thursday, October 28 episode of IMPACT Wrestling.
It’s also been announced that Mickie James, the new Knockouts Champion, will be in the IMPACT Zone on Thursday to address the fans. James defeated Deonna Purrazzo at Bound for Glory for the title.
