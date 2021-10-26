Trish Stratus chosen as judge on new Canada’s Got Talent

Oct 26, 2021 - by Colin Vassallo

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus has been chosen as one of the judges of the brand new Canada’s Got Talent show which will start airing on Citytv this coming Spring.

The announcement of Stratus’ involvement came via her official website TrishStratus.com.

“I’m so excited to be joining this iconic brand and seeing the incredible talent Canada has to offer,” said Trish. “And of course, when I spot it – dropping that elbow on The Golden Buzzer!”

Joining Stratus is AGT anchor and fellow Canadian Howie Mandel, rapper Kardinal Offishall, and long-time YouTube star Lilly Singh. Country songwriter Lindsay Ell has been cast as the host of the show.

