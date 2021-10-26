Rhodes To The Top season finale rating/viewership

The season finale of Rhodes To The Top, featuring Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes, drew 309,000 viewers on TNT at 10pm ET on Saturday night, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 9.11% from last Saturday’s 10pm airing, which drew 340,000 viewers.

Saturday’s airing of Rhodes To The Top drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic, ranking #26 on the Cable Top 150. This is down 21.42% from last week’s 10pm airing on Saturday, which drew a 0.14 key demo rating with a ranking of #18 on the Cable Top 150.

The 0.11 key demo rating for Saturday’s airing of Rhodes To The Top represents 148,000 18-49 viewers. This is down 16.85% from the 178,000 18-49 viewers that last Saturday’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Saturday’s Rhodes To The Top season finale viewership was down 9.11% from last week, and the key demo rating was down 21.42% from last Saturday.

While this week’s Rhodes To The Top airing ranked #26 on the Cable Top 150, the show ranked #80 for the night on cable in viewership, tied with NBC’s Saturday morning coverage of the Premiere League.

The MLB NLCS game between the Braves and the Dodgers on TBS topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.75 rating. The MLB NLCS game also topped the night in viewership with 6.949 million viewers. The latest Saturday Night Dynamite edition of AEW Dynamite served as the lead-in for Rhodes To The Top on Saturday night, and you can click here for this week’s Dynamite ratings report, which includes the comparison with the WWE SmackDown replay.

The NBC Nightly News topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 5.932 million viewers. The NBC Saturday Night sports coverage took the #1 spot in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.03 rating.

Below is our Rhodes To The Top Season 1 Viewership Tracker, along with the totals for the season:

Episodes 1 & 2: 422,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episodes 3 & 4: 369,000 viewers with a 0.16 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Episode 5: 340,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night episode)

Episode 6: 309,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night episode)

Season 1 Totals: 1.440 million viewers across 4 nights

Season 1 Average: 360,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic per night