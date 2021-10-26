News on Breakker vs. Ciampa at Halloween Havoc

Tonight’s WWE NXT Halloween Havoc special could end up being a huge night for Bron Breakker.

A new report from @Wrestlevotes notes that Halloween Havoc looks to be the launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT 2.0, according to sources. It was also stated that NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa may be looking at the end of his NXT run.

Breakker vs. Ciampa will headline tonight’s Halloween Havoc special.

Regardless of what happens tonight at Halloween Havoc, the youth movement within NXT 2.0 continues.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s Halloween Havoc special and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. You can click here for the current card.