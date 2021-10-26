New NXT women’s tag team champions crowned

Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne are your new WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc special opened with Dolin and Jayne defeating Io Shirai and Zoey Stark to win the titles. The match ended when Dolin retrieved the gold from above the ring.

This is the first title reign for Toxic Attraction. Shirai and Stark won the titles back at the NXT Great American Bash on July 6, defeating The Way’s Indi Hartwell and Candice LeRae in a Street Fight. Shirai and Stark held the straps for 111 days.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at Halloween Havoc from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando: