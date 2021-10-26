New NXT Women’s champion crowned tonight
Mandy Rose is your new WWE NXT Women’s Champion.
Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc special saw Rose defeat Raquel Gonzalez to win the title. The match was another “Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal” bout and the wheel landed on Chucky’s Choice after Gonzalez gave it a spin. The horror icon appeared on the big screen and picked a Trick or Street Fight as the stipulation.
The title change came after a mystery woman in all black appeared at ringside and hit Gonzalez in the back with a shovel. Rose then took advantage and pinned Gonzalez for the title change. The mystery woman, who we’ve seen in dark and cryptic vignettes for the past few weeks, then revealed herself to be Dakota Kai.
This is the first title reign for Rose. Gonzalez won the title back at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night 1 on April 7, by defeating current NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai. Gonzalez held the strap for 201 days.
Toxic Attraction now has all the NXT women’s division gold as Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne captured the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles earlier tonight.
Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s title change at Halloween Havoc from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando:
