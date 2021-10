Maria Kanellis Discusses Her Husband, the ROH Women’s Division and More, in Oral Sessions Podcast

In the latest edition of Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, ROH producer Maria Kanellis discusses, among other topics, her work/motherhood balance, making her marriage with Mike Kanellis a top priority (aka Mike Bennett in TNA), and what she hopes for the future of the ROH Women’s Division.

SOURCE: Paul Jordan, PW Insider