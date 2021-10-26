Lynch vs. Belair announced for next week

Bianca Belair is set to challenge Becky Lynch for her RAW Women’s Title.

WWE has announced Belair vs. Lynch with the title on the line for next Monday’s RAW from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island.

As seen in the YouTube video below, tonight’s RAW season premiere featured an in-ring segment where Belair and Lynch had words. This led to Belair issuing a challenge as things got physical, which Lynch accepted, but not for tonight. WWE later confirmed the match for next week’s show.

WWE has not announced any other matches for next week’s RAW as of this writing. It will be interesting to see if they go ahead with the planned Seth Rollins vs. WWE Champion Big E title match for next week’s RAW as well.

