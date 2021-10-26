Braun Strowman announced for upcoming wrestling event

Adam Scherr (fka WWE’s Braun Strowman) has been announced for the annual Blizzard Brawl indie event from Great Lakes Championship Wrestling.

Scherr took to Twitter today to announce the appearance, noting that this will likely be the only show he does for the rest of 2021. He also confirmed that he will be using “The Titan” as his post-WWE ring name.

“Seeing this is probably the only show I’m gonna do for the rest of the year I couldn’t think of anywhere better to do one then my back yard in Wisconsin!!! Come see me at @BlizzardBrawl Dec4th #Titan #Rise #AdamScherr #TimeForSomeFun,” he wrote.

Scherr was released from WWE back on June 2, and was expected to debut for Impact Wrestling at Bound For Glory this past Saturday, but that did not happen. A post-show report noted that the two sides are still in talks about a deal.

GLCW’s Blizzard Brawl 16 will take place on Saturday, December 4 at the Waukesha County Expo Center in Waukesha, Wisconsin. The other names announced as of this writing include Serena Deeb and The Gunn Club’s Austin and Colten.

Scherr has wrestled just one match since leaving WWE, and that was the cinematic-style win over EC3 at EC3’s “Free The Narrative II” event earlier this month. You can click here for his recent comments on talks with AEW and how he doesn’t have time to devote to a full-time wrestling schedule right now.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Scherr’s full tweet below: