AEW Dark matches announced for tonight

Nine matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode on YouTube.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by the Dark debut of Bryan Danielson as he goes up against Aaron Solo. The women’s division action will be headlined by Riho working her first singles match since early September as she faces Xtina Kay. Tonight’s Dark will also see the debut of a new tag team – Too Fast Too Fuego. This team includes Fuego Del Sol and Fuego #2, who is Cody Rhodes under mask.

AEW Dark airs each Tuesday night at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Tonight’s episode was taped this past Sunday from Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. You can click here for spoilers from the taping.

Below is the full line-up for tonight’s AEW Dark episode:

* Bryan Danielson vs. Aaron Solo

* Bobby Fish vs. Invictus Khash

* Dante Martin vs. JDX

* Eddie Kingston vs. Jack Evans

* Diamante vs. Skyler Moore

* Tiger Ruas vs. DJ Brown

* The Dark Order’s 10 vs. Shayne Stetson

* Riho vs. Xtina Kay

* Too Fast Too Fuego’s Fuego Del Sol and Fuego #2 (masked Cody Rhodes) vs. Kidd Bandit and Dean Alexander