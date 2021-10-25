WWE announces 2022 PPV schedule

For the first time ever, WWE has announced the full pay-per-view schedule for the next year.

WWE has confirmed that WrestleMania 38 will be a two-night event at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3.

Several of the 2022 WWE pay-per-view events were announced as Saturday shows. The May, June and September events have not been named as of this writing, and there will be February and October shows to be announced in the near future.

WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan noted that WWE wanted to make sure fans had the 2022 schedule as they begin to make plans for next year.

“Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them,” he said.

Below is WWE’s full announcement with the confirmed 2022 pay-per-view dates:

WWE unveils 2022 pay-per-view schedule For the first time in history, WWE today announced the dates and locations for the following year’s pay-per-view schedule. The 2022 slate, highlighted by a two-night WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, will also mark a new record for the most stadium events (a minimum of four) in a year for WWE. The schedule is as follows*: – Saturday, Jan. 1 – Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta – Saturday, Jan. 29 – Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis – Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas – Sunday, May 8 – Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I. – Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago – Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas – Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville – Saturday, Sept. 3 or Sunday, Sept. 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location – Saturday, Nov. 26 – Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston In addition to the events above, pay-per-views taking place in February and October will be announced in the near future. Fans interested in up-to-date ticket information for 2022 WWE pay-per-view events can register at wwe.com/2022-PPV. “Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attend WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer. *Events subject to change.

