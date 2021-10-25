Spoiler note from the Impact tapings

A new report has a spoiler from Sunday’s Impact Wrestling tapings for the company’s post-Bound For Glory episodes.

PWInsider reports that Minoru Suzuki made his debut at Sunday’s tapings and ended up getting in a pull-apart brawl with Josh Alexander.

Details on how the brawl played out aren’t yet clear. Alexander won the Impact World Championship at Bound For Glory, but lost immediately after to Moose who cashed in his Call Your Shot contract that he’d won earlier in the night.

A match between Alexander and Suzuki is set for tomorrow’s TV taping.