Sonya Deville Furious with Charlotte Flair, FOX Removes Flair Title Drop from SmackDown Re-Air

While the talk has been mainly about Charlotte Flair and the way she handled the Championship Exchange with Becky Lynch to close out the October 22 Friday Night SmackDown, it’s been overlooked that Sonya Deville was also in the ring during with the two champions.

The Championship Exchange was supposed to see Charlotte and “The Man” switch titles due to both now being on the opposite show, due to the WWE Draft.

Deville joined Becky Lynch and most of the WWE locker room in their anger towards Charlotte for the way she handled the in-ring Championship Exchange to close out the show, which included Charlotte throwing the RAW Women’s Championship to the ring, only to pick it back up and hand it to Deville after Deville demanded her to.

From Mike Johnson at PW Insider: “The Lynch confrontation took place in the gorilla position in full view of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard, among others and received the lion’s share of attention initially, but Lynch was not the only person upset with Flair. Two different sources described Sonya Deville as “mad enough to want to fight Flair” and at one point, also having an argument with Flair backstage at Smackdown.”

After the show went off the air, Lynch came back out for a dark match, while Charlotte was escorted out of the arena in Wichita to avoid another backstage conflict after Lynch’s match; there had already been one altercation, which did not get physical, after Lynch accused Charlotte of making her look bad during the in-ring segment.

Needing to fill airtime on Saturday, October 23 due to the MLB American League Championship Series ending the night before, FOX opted to re-air SmackDown, but Charlotte dropping her title to the mat was edited out of the rebroadcast.

