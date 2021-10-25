Seth Rollins becomes new #1 contender

Seth Rollins is the new #1 contender to WWE Champion Big E.

Tonight’s RAW season premiere was headlined by a Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match to crown a new #1 contender. The match saw Rollins defeat Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens and Finn Balor to earn the future title shot at Big E.

WWE has not announced when Rollins vs. Big E will take place, but we will keep you updated. It’s likely the match will happen on an upcoming RAW episode as the next pay-per-view event is the Survivor Series on November 21.

Stay tuned for more on Rollins vs. Big E. Below are several shots from tonight’s main event:

