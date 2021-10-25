R-Truth releases new song & music video

Veteran WWE Superstar R-Truth has released a new music video for his “Legacy” single.

“Legacy” is the latest hip-hop single from Truth, who has been rapping for numerous years. The song was produced by Justin “J-Trx” Echols, and written by Truth and Echols. It was released by the Create Music Group.

The YouTube description describes the song like this:

“‘Legacy’ brings a triumphant reminder of the hardships and wins conquered throughout Ron’s life and career as a professional. Through the doubt of the stigma that a Sports Athlete who entered the game, couldn’t be more than one dimensional, Ron shows in ‘Legacy’ that he not only has been equip for the job but is just getting started and ready to open the floodgates for a new fan to learn what it takes, through the sacrifice, to create an undeniable recognized Legacy.”

Below is the full “Legacy” music video, with lyrics: