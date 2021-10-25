Notes on Charlotte Flair, Jessie McKay, and AEW Dynamite

– According to a report by PWInsider, those very close to Charlotte Flair have been pushing the idea of her trying to get out of her current WWE contract. However, they are also aware that it is not a realistic situation right now.Flair has “years” left in her current WWE contract. It remains to be seen what will become of Charlotte in the coming weeks as it is highly unlikely she will go to AEW anytime soon.

– TNT has just decided today to move AEW Dynamite to live on the West Coast and Mountain time zone starting at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively, reports Dave Meltzer.

– This Wednesday….