Real name: Dominik Gutiérrez

Height: 6’5″

Weight: 200 lbs.

Date of birth: April 5, 1997

Hometown: San Diego, CA

Pro debut: August 23, 2020

Trained by: Jay Lethal, Konnan, Rey Mysterio Jr., and Lance Storm

Finishing move:

Biography

– Mysterio was voted the 2020 Pro Wrestling Illustrated Rookie of the Year.