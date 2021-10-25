Bobby Lashley replaced at autograph signing

Bobby Lashley has been pulled from a Cricket Wireless autograph signing today in Houston, Texas.

WWE announced that Lashley was being replaced by The Street Profits at the Meet & Greet. No reason was given for the change, but it was noted that Lashley is unable to attend.

Lashley has not commented on the change, and has been fairly quiet on social media since losing the No Holds Barred Falls Count Anywhere match to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel last Thursday, but he has posted a few Instagram Stories, including one this morning that indicated he was doing a cardio workout.

The WWE website still has Lashley advertised for tonight’s RAW from Houston, but those listings often are not updated to reflect status changes.

It will be interesting to see if Lashley is held off WWE TV for a few weeks to sell the loss to Goldberg. The match ended with Goldberg delivering a Spear to knock Lashley off the stage, and then pin him down below, but Lashley was seen up on his feet and walking to the back before Goldberg could make his exit.

Stay tuned for more on Lashley’s WWE status and tonight’s RAW. Below is the announcement on The Street Profits replacing Lashley: