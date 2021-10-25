AEW Rampage rating/viewership for Friday

Friday’s taped AEW Rampage drew an average of 533,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 7.78% from last week’s live Rampage, which drew 578,000 viewers. This is up 3.5% from the fast nationals that was released on Saturday morning, which was 515,000 viewers.

Friday’s taped Rampage drew a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 8.33% from last week’s episode, which drew a 0.24 rating in the key demo. This week’s 0.22 rating represents 288,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 7.98% from the 313,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.24 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #9 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.22 key demo rating. This is down from last week’s #4 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #69 in viewership for the night on cable. This is down from last week’s #56 ranking.

Friday’s taped Rampage on TNT drew the second-lowest audience and the second-lowest key demo rating for the show so far. Rampage viewership was down 7.78% from the previous week, while the key demo rating was down 8.33% from the previous week.

The MLB ALCS game between the Red Sox and the Astros on FS1 topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.29 key demo rating. The MLB ALCS game on FS1 also topped the night on cable in viewership with 5.812 million viewers.

Blue Bloods on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.051 million viewers, and a 0.46 rating in the key demo. WWE SmackDown on FOX ranked #1 for the night on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.58 rating, drawing 2.249 million viewers.

Friday’s Rampage aired at 10pm ET on TNT, previously taped from the James L. Knight Center in Miami, FL. Full spoilers were available before the show aired. The show featured a few happenings advertised ahead of time – Tony Schiavone interviewing AEW World Tag Team Champion Penta El Zero M, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker defending against Anna Jay, the reveal of the TBS Women’s Title Tournament bracket, Orange Cassidy vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a match for the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament, and PAC vs. Andrade El Idolo, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

August 13 Episode: 740,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Premiere episode)

August 20 Episode: 1.129 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (The First Dance episode for CM Punk’s debut)

August 27 Episode: 722,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 3 Episode: 696,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 10 Episode: 670,000 viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out taped episode)

September 17 Episode: 642,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

September 24 Episode: 640,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Two-hour Grand Slam taped episode)

October 1 Episode: 622,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 8 Episode: 502,000 viewers with a 0.17 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 15 Episode: 578,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 22 Episode: 533,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

October 29 Episode: