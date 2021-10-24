WWE News and Notes

– While speaking on his Hall of Fame Podcast, Booker T revealed that he has doubts that WWE will trust Bearcat Lee enough to give him a solid push with a Championship run.

– According to a report from Mike Johnson, he spoke with some WWE insiders and they were reportedly very pleased with how Crown Jewel went. He said “Those who I spoke to within WWE was really thrilled with the Crown Jewel PPV as the feeling was it was one of the better major shows they have produced over the last year. I would concur with that assessment.”

– Dave Meltzer has revealed that WWE management always believed that Roman Reigns was a bigger star than Daniel Bryan. Despite being a four-time WWE Champion and WrestleMania main-eventer, he was never considered as a “top guy” in the same way that Reigns currently is.

– While speaking on Corey Graves’ After the Bell Podcast, Carmella suggested that she will never be respected properly because of “how she looks”. She said “When I got signed in NXT, I remember Bill Demott said, ‘You’re going to have to work twice as hard as everyone else because you’re pretty.’ I remember being like what? That’s crazy. You see all these girls from the past that were gorgeous and these models and all of that, so I was like, that’s crazy to hear from a coach. You’re going to have to work twice as hard because people aren’t going to respect you because of how you look? And it just blew my mind, and I remembered thinking, okay, noted and challenge accepted. That’s what I did. I was the last draft pick when I came to SmackDown and I busted my butt and made history left and right. I’ve done amazing things in this business and I’m not sorry for them, I’m not apologizing for that and I’m proud of myself for that. No matter what, I’m never going to get the respect that I deserve because of how I look and that’s just how it is. If I didn’t look like this and I had the same matches and same career, people would be like ‘Carmella is amazing, we love her.’ Because I look how I do, I’m not going to get the respect that I deserve.”

