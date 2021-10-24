Tony Nese appears on Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Tony Nese was shown in attendance during Dynamite last night and acknowledged during commentary.

Cameras put Nese into frame during the Danielson vs Rhodes and Kingston vs Archer tournament matches with the AEW commentary team noting that Nese is one of the hottest free agents.

The 36-year-old was a mainstay on 205 Live and won the Cruiserweight title during the WrestleMania 35 pre-show, defeating Murphy. He lost the title at the Stomping Grounds pay-per-view in a triple threat match involving Drew Gulak and Akira Tozawa, with Gulak ending his 77-day championship reign.

Nese was let go from his WWE deal in late June of this year as budget cuts continued to rip through the roster.