This Day In Wrestling History – October 24

It’s been a while since I’ve done one of these, about 20 months in fact. Career changes and life changes prevented me from doing this on a daily basis like I used to.

I don’t watch much wrestling nowadays but I know a little bit of what’s currently going in WWE and AEW. I haven’t watched much WWE but based on the viewership numbers for RAW, I’m not the only one that’s tuned out.

I’ve watched AEW a couple times and have enjoyed it; I just haven’t made it a regular habit of tuning in. Switching Dynamite to Saturdays the past couple weeks hasn’t helped. Remember the huge pop CM Punk got when he debuted on Rampage? I hadn’t heard a pop that big since The Hardy Boyz returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33 in 2017.

So, with my goings-on out of the way, here’s October 24 in wrestling history.

1974 – Ivan Koloff defeats Paul Jones, to win the NWA Mid-Atlantic Television Championship.

1976 – Alfonso Dantes defeats Carlos Plata, to win the NWA World Light Heavyweight Championship.

1979 – Ricky Steamboat and Jay Youngblood defeat Paul Jones and Baron Von Raschke, to win the NWA (Mid-Atlantic) World Tag Team Championship. As a result of the victory, Steamboat opts to vacate the NWA Television Championship he had held since June 1978.

1979 – Bobby Eaton defeats Dutch Mantel, to win the NWA Mid-America Heavyweight Championship.

1983 – Jimmy Garvin defeats Chris Adams, to win the WCCW Television Championship.

1988 – Cactus Jack and Gary Young defeat Bill Dundee and Todd Morton, to win the vacant CWA Tag Team Championship.

1993 – WCW Halloween Havoc is held in New Orleans in front of 6,000 fans.

-In a six-man tag team match, Ice Train, The Shockmaster, and Charlie Norris defeat The Equalizer and Harlem Heat (Kole and Kane).

– Paul Orndorff defeats Ricky Steamboat via count-out.

-In a match for the WCW World Television Championship, Lord Steven Regal and Davey Boy Smith battle to a time-limit draw. Regal retains the championship.

–Dustin Rhodes defeats Steve Austin, to retain the WCW United States Championship.

–The Nasty Boys (Brian Knobbs and Jerry Sags) become the new WCW World Tag Team Champions, defeating Marcus Alexander Bagwell and 2 Cold Scorpio.

–Sting defeats Sid Vicious.

–Rick Rude retains the WCW International World Heavyweight Championship; he defeats Ric Flair via disqualification. Terry Taylor served as special enforcer.

–Big Van Vader defeats Cactus Jack in a Texas Death Match.

1994 – In the United States Wrestling Association, The Moondogs defeat The Phantoms, to win the USWA World Tag Team Championship.

1995 – On ECW’s Hardcore TV, Raven and Stevie Richards defeat The Pitbulls, to win the ECW World Tag Team Championship.

1998 – The NWA 50th Anniversary Show is held in Cherry Hill, New Jersey in front of 500 fans.

–EZ Ryder defeats Paul Atlas, to become the inaugural NWA Canadian Heavyweight Champion.

-In a Four Corners Tag Team Match, The Brotherhood (Knuckles Nelson and Eric Sbraccia) defeat The Border Patrol (Agent Carson and Agent Gunn), Team Extreme (Kit Carson and Khris Germany), and the team of Tully Blanchard and Tom Prichard, to win the NWA World Tag Team Championship.

–Dan Severn defeats Steven Regal, to retain the NWA World Heavyweight Championship.

1999 – WCW Halloween Havoc is held in Las Vegas in front of 8,464 fans.

–Disco Inferno retains the WCW Cruiserweight Championship, defeating Lash LeRoux.

-In a Three Way Tag Team Street Fight, Harlem Heat (Stevie Ray and Booker T) win the vacant WCW World Tag Team Championship; they defeat The Filthy Animals (Billy Kidman and Konnan) and The First Family (Brian Knobbs and Hugh Morrus). The titles were vacated by The Filthy Animals after Rey Misterio, Jr. suffered a leg injury. Konnan teamed with Kidman in an attempt to regain the titles.

–Eddy Guerrero defeats Perry Saturn via disqualification.

–Brad Armstrong defeats Berlyn.

–Rick Steiner defeats Chris Benoit, to become the new WCW World Television Champion.

–The Total Package (aka Lex Luger) defeats Bret Hart.

–Sting defeats Hulk Hogan, to retain the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

–Goldberg defeats Sid Vicious, to become the new WCW United States Champion. The referee stopped the match after Sid suffered excessive bleeding.

–Diamond Dallas Page defeats Ric Flair in a Strap Match.

–Goldberg defeats Sting, to (temporarily) become the new WCW World Heavyweight Champion. The title would be vacated on the following night’s Monday Nitro; Sting claims he never agreed to defend the title. James Dillon would announce the title would be stripped from Sting due to his attack on referee Charles Robinson during the Goldberg match. Goldberg’s victory over Sting is NOT LISTED in WCW’s World Heavyweight Title lineage on Wikipedia or on WWE.com http://www.wwe.com/classics/titlehistory/wcwchampionship

2007 – In Ohio Valley Wrestling, Shawn Spears defeats Ted McNaler, to win the OVW Television Championship.

2010 – WWE Bragging Rights is held in Minneapolis in front of 9,000 fans. The pay-per-view, the second and final using the Bragging Rights title, had 137,000 PPV buys; this is down from the 181,000 from 2009.

-In a dark match, MVP defeats Chavo Guerrero.

–Daniel Bryan (representing RAW) defeats Dolph Ziggler (representing SmackDown) via submission.

–The Nexus (David Otunga and John Cena) become the new WWE Tag Team Champions, defeating Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre via submission. Rhodes submitted to the STF applied by Cena. After the match, Cena attacks Otunga and leaves with both of the tag team belts.

–Ted DiBiase, Jr. defeats Goldust.

–Layla defeats Natalya, to retain the WWE Divas Championship.

-In a Buried Alive Match, Kane defeats The Undertaker, to retain the World Heavyweight Championship.

-Team SmackDown defeats Team RAW in a 14-man Elimination Tag Team Match. Edge (SmackDown) get his team the win after spearing and pinning The Miz (RAW).

-In a match for the WWE Championship, Wade Barrett defeats Randy Orton via disqualification. Had Barrett lost, John Cena would’ve been fired. It was Cena who interfere and attack Barrett during the match to give Barrett the DQ win. Orton retains the WWE Championship.

2014 – In Chaotic Wrestling, Donovan Dijak defeats Mark Shurman, to win the CW Heavyweight Championship.

2020 – At Impact Wrestling’s Bound for Glory, Su Yung defeats Deonna Purrazzo to win the Knockouts Championship, while Rich Swann defeats Eric Young to win the World Title.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO: 9-time AWA Southern Heavyweight Champion & 14-time AWA Southern Tag Team Champion Bill Dundee (78 years old); 2-time Oz Academy Openweight Champion & 3-time Oz Academy Tag Team Champion Mika Akino (48 years old); 4-time Pro Wrestling Federation Heavyweight Champion & 4-time PWF Tag Team Champion “The Italian Stallion” Gary Sabaugh (64 years old); former WCW wrestler, KISS-inspired “The Demon” Dale Torborg (50 years old); Impact Wrestling producer David Sahadi (60 years old); and NXT’s Bron Breakker (24 years old).

