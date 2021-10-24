Smackdown encore replay on FOX rating for 10/23/2021

The encore presentation of Smackdown on FOX yesterday drew an additional 577,000 viewers in the overnight numbers and a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demo. The first hour of the Smackdown replay did 656,000 viewers and then dropped to 499,000 viewers in the second hour.

FOX decided to re-air Smackdown after the MLB ALCS game did not need a game seven, leaving an empty spot in the schedule.

