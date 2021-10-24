Sasha Banks: “It has to be in the top three moments of my career”

During today’s episode of Talking Smack WWE superstar Sasha Banks reflected on her triple threat championship match from Thursday’s Crown Jewel pay per view, where The Boss took on Bianca Belair and the eventual winner of the match, Becky Lynch. Highlights from her appearance can be found below.

Calls wrestling in Saudi Arabia a top 3 career moment:

“It didn’t quite go my way. I almost had the win if Becky didn’t cheat and grab that rope. But, being in Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh, was something so special. It has to be in the top three moments of my career. To go out there, and I couldn’t get emotional — to go out there and to see those fans, to see those kids. To point at them and they’re pointing back at me, I’ve never felt something just so impactful and so amazing.”

How much she respects Belair and Lynch:

“To be in the ring with two incredible women who I respect so much, we created so much magic and made history and gave so much hope to thousands, to millions of people watching at home. It was something that I’m going to remember the rest of my life and I’m so honored to be there.”