Notes on Awesome Kong and Jimmy Rave
From Awesome Kong’s Impact hall of fame speech….
Beautiful speech from an incredible talent and woman. Thank you Kia for inspiring the women of this generation and beyond ❤️ https://t.co/7tPhittI9z
— Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) October 24, 2021
Jimmy Rave tweeted:
Apparently it's time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I've had a history w/this and would cancel pic.twitter.com/OnU2LgrKQt
— Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 24, 2021
Thank you to all those who have been supportive of this journey thus far. Your contributions have helped in my daily living and getting life back in order. I just recently got this bill in the mail …WOW! If you can help …
PayPal – jamesmguffey@gmail.com
Cash App – $jimmyrave pic.twitter.com/rzmnmcuGtn
— Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 21, 2021
