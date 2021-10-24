Notes on Awesome Kong and Jimmy Rave

From Awesome Kong’s Impact hall of fame speech….

Beautiful speech from an incredible talent and woman. Thank you Kia for inspiring the women of this generation and beyond ❤️ https://t.co/7tPhittI9z — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) October 24, 2021

Jimmy Rave tweeted:

Apparently it's time for me to come clean. This past June I began having trouble walking & went to my surgeon. He determined I had MRSA in both legs & they needed to be amputated immediately. Promoters can tell you along with my peers, I've had a history w/this and would cancel pic.twitter.com/OnU2LgrKQt — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 24, 2021