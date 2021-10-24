Note on Impact Wrestling having Deals Fall Through Before Bound for Glory

Fightful Select has a report on Impact Wrestling attempting to bring in some new talents at last night’s Bound for Glory 2021 event that fell through for the company. Last night’s card was held at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

Adam Scherr, aka former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, was someone talent expected to come in for the company, but he did not appear on last night’s show. Both sides had reportedly been in talks, and a deal has not yet been made.

Also, the report noted that Impact Wrestling was looking to bring in former NXT Superstar, Jonah Rock, formerly Bronson Reed. Impact sources stated that Jonah Rock was at one point booked for Bound for Glory before he was later unbooked. It’s unknown why the booking fell through, and the Impact sources did not offer reasons why it fell through. An earlier report by Fightful Select stated that there was interest in Jonah Rock from both NJPW and Impact, and NJPW “made a big play” to sign him.