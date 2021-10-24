Moose Defeats New Champion Josh Alexander to Become Champion 

IMPACT Bound For Glory pay per view was headlined by Josh Alexander and Christian Cage battling it out to determine a new world champion. The Walking Weapon managed to defeat Cage in the evening’s main event, and began his celebration in front of the very vocal crowd in Las Vegas.

However moments later Moose, who had won the Call Your Shot gauntlet earlier in the evening, came out and beat Alexander to begin his first reign as IMPACT world champion.