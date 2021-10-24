McIntyre and Sheamus on NBCSN for United vs Liverpool soccer match

WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are currently part of the Premiere League Mornings broadcast on NBCSN previewing today’s soccer match between Manchester United and Liverpool.

The two – both avid soccer fans – are at the LA Memorial Coliseum where NBCSN is hosting the viewing party. McIntyre, a United fan, and Sheamus, a Liverpool fan, had a very early wake up call as the broadcast kicked off at 5AM in Los Angeles.

Sheamus appeared multiple times last season on NBCSN during Liverpool games. This is the first time that McIntyre is tagging along. Both men are wearing their respective team gears.