Lance Archer lands on his head after top rope moonsault attempt on Dynamite

Lance Archer had a scary moment last night on Dynamite after his top rope moonsault attempt did not go as planned and landed right on his head.

After the bad landing, the referee kept checking on Archer and instructed him to roll out of the ring where a ringside doctor checked on him. Archer then got back in the ring slowly and the match was cut short when Kingston rolled him up for the win and to advance in the AEW World title tournament.

AEW medical personnel checked on Archer after the match but he was able to walk to the back on his own power.

“Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated,” Archer wrote on Twitter afterward. “Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!”