10/23/21 GCW Results From Last Night Show – Los Angeles, CA

GCW Results From Last Night Show – Los Angeles, CA (10/23) #GCWWarReady

* Allie Katch defeated Gringo Loco, Lucas Riley, ASF, Matt Vandagriff, Gaston, JTG, and Eli Everfly (Eight-Way Scramble Match)

* Alex Zayne defeated Jonathan Gresham

* Ninja Mack defeated Arez

* Chris Dickinson and Starboy Charlie defeated Jacob Fatu and Juicy Finau

* AJ Gray defeated Dark Sheik

* Jordan Oliver vs. Nick Wayne ends in No Contest

* The Briscoes defeated Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner and Matthew Justice) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship Match)

* EFFY defeated Psycho Clown

* Minoru Suzuki defeated Nick Gage