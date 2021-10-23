Notes on Marc Mero, Jimmy Rave, Marshall Von Erich, and Ric Flair

– In addition to visiting former Nasty Boy Brian Knobs, Ric Flair also visited Steve “Mongo” McMichael this week…

We Have Seen It All, Lived It All, And Have Done It All, But We Aren’t Done Yet! Mongo, You Are THE MAN!!! Happy Birthday!! pic.twitter.com/ZM9o82lsXS — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) October 17, 2021

– Congratulations to Marshall Von Erich….

I want to welcome to the world Archie Ross Von Erich! God is good and the legacy lives on. pic.twitter.com/YAfE6tm1aU — Marshall Von Erich (@MarshallVonEric) October 21, 2021

– Our deepest condolences to the Marc Mero family…

Our family is devastated by the sudden passing of 16 month old Zander Alan, my great nephew. My heart and prayers go out to my niece Cristin & husband Cody. They tucked Zander in for bed and he never woke up. Pics at his grandparents home, my brother grandpa Joel & grandma Kathy. pic.twitter.com/SkiTsqUgNj — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) October 21, 2021

– If you can help out out good guy Jimmy Rave….

Thank you to all those who have been supportive of this journey thus far. Your contributions have helped in my daily living and getting life back in order. I just recently got this bill in the mail …WOW! If you can help … PayPal – jamesmguffey@gmail.com

Cash App – $jimmyrave pic.twitter.com/rzmnmcuGtn — Jimmy Rave (@TheJimmyRave) October 21, 2021

