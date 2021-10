Note On Who Produced Some of the Key Matches At WWE Crown Jewel

Fightful Select has details on who produced which match at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

* Jason Jordan produced Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley and Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali.

* TJ Wilson (Tyson Kidd) produced Zelina Vega vs. Doudrop.

* Chris Park (Abyss) produced Big E vs. Drew McIntyre and RK-Bro vs. AJ Styles & Omos.

* Adam Pearce produced Finn Balor vs. Xavier Woods.