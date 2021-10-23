New Knockouts tag champions crowned at BFG

Oct 23, 2021 - by Steve Gerweck

The IInspiration (Former The IIconics) def. Decay to become the new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions.

Another title change….

Trey Miguel defeats El Phantasmo & Steve Maclin to become the new X-Division Champion

