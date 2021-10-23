New Knockouts tag champions crowned at BFG
The IInspiration (Former The IIconics) def. Decay to become the new IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Champions.
AND NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions – @JessicaMcKay and @CassieLee! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/1MXfXvu7wI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021
Another title change….
Trey Miguel defeats El Phantasmo & Steve Maclin to become the new X-Division Champion
AND NEW X-Division Champion – @TheTreyMiguel! #BoundForGlory pic.twitter.com/kCW8XWGumC
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 24, 2021