More details on the Flair/Lynch backstage argument

Alex McCarthy from talkSPORT shed some extra light on the bust up between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch yesterday after Smackdown.

Both Flair and Lynch were not happy with the way the title situation evolved and was going to play out on television and while there was already a precedent set when the Raw and Smackdown Tag Team titles were swapped before, the Women’s titles are viewed as more important. Flair is said to have “fought all day” against the switch but none of those complaints amounted to anything as the company stuck with the script.

McCarthy wrote that Flair wanted to drop the Raw Women’s title this past Monday to Bianca Belair and then she could move to Smackdown without the title. Flair is a fan of Belair and thought losing clean to Bianca would have made the finish much better. That scenario was also shot down.