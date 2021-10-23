Madison Rayne replaces Tenille Dashwood in Impact Digital Media Championship six-way

Tenille Dashwood has been pulled from Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Impact announced tonight that Dashwood will not be at tomorrow’s Bound For Glory pay-per-view in Las Vegas, and that she has asked for Madison Rayne to replace her in the Six-Way to crown the inaugural Impact Digital Media Champion.

Rayne has been Dashwood’s sidekick for a few months now. She recently lost a Six-Way qualifying match to Chelsea Green.

The Impact Digital Media Title Six-Way will now feature Rayne, Green, Jordynne Grace, Fallah Bahh, John Skyler, and Crazzy Steve. The winner will be crowned the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion.

The match to crown the inaugural Impact Digital Media Title will air during Saturday’s “Countdown To Glory” pre-show at 9:30pm ET. Once the first-ever Impact Digital Media Champion is crowned, the title will be defended on Impact’s social media channels, Impact Plus, TV shows, special events, and pay-per-view events. Male and female wrestlers will be able to compete for the strap.

The “Countdown To Glory” pre-show will also feature Gail Kim inducting Awesome Kong into the Impact Hall of Fame.

The 2021 Impact Bound For Glory pay-per-view will take place tomorrow, October 23 from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas. The thirty-minute “This Is Bound For Glory” preview show will begin at 9pm ET, then the thirty-minute “Countdown To Glory” pre-show will air at 9:30pm ET, and the main card will begin at 10pm ET.

Below is the current Bound For Glory line-up, along with related tweets from Dashwood and Rayne:

Impact World Title Match

Josh Alexander vs. Christian Cage (c)

Impact Knockouts Title Match

Mickie James vs. Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

FinJuice vs. The Bullet Club vs. The Good Brothers (c)

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles Match

The IInspiration’s Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay vs. The Decay’s Rosemary and Havok (c)

Triple Threat Tournament Finals for the Vacant Impact X Division Title

Trey Miguel vs. Steve Maclin vs. El Phantasmo

20-Man Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

Brian Myers vs. Rich Swann vs. Moose vs. Eddie Edwards vs. W. Morrissey vs. Chris Sabin vs. 14 wrestlers TBA

Winner receives a trophy and a contract for a title match of their choosing within one year. W. Morrissey will enter last, Chris Sabin will enter first.

Heath and Rhino vs. Violent By Design

If Rhino rejects Heath’s offer, he will have to face VBD in a Handicap Match.

Countdown To Glory Pre-show: Six-Way Tournament Finals for the Inaugural Impact Digital Media Title

John Skyler vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne (replacing Tenille Dashwood) vs. Chelsea Green

BREAKING: @TenilleDashwood will not be at #BoundForGlory and has requested that @MadisonRayne replace her in the Digital Media Championship Tournament final, which IMPACT management has granted. pic.twitter.com/mAtQFHv2dJ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2021

OMG THIS!!!! That title will still be leaving Vegas with #TheInfluence after #BoundForGlory. 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/on4PnOtNg5 — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) October 22, 2021

5x Knockouts Champion, 2x Knockouts Tag Team Champion… and after #BoundForGlory, Inaugural Digital Media Champion. Truly the most decorated Knockout of all time 👸🐝 https://t.co/pxc9DCHJNi — Madison Rayne (@MadisonRayne) October 22, 2021