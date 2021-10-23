Kylie Rae Retires Again from Wrestling

In a statement posted on her official Twitter account, pro wrestler Kylie Rae announced that she will be stepping away from wrestling at the time being due personal relapse situation she is dealing with. According to Kylie Rae, real name Brianna Sparrey, she’s been struggling with a regression issue that began in late August and she had attempted to deal with the situation using marijuana and alcohol. You can read her full statement below:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, I will not be able to perform at Freelance Underground and NWA this weekend, nor AAW next weekend.

“Unfortunately, I found myself in a relapse situation and need some time for recovery. This has been going on since late August and has gradually regressed since then. I tried holding this in and working through the pain, doing my best to fulfill commitments, but it’s become too much, and needed help. I have been having a difficult time differentiating what is real and what is fake, especially in these types of environments. Regretfully, I tried masking the pain through marijuana and alcohol.

“I have tried to be as open as I can with all of you about my mental health struggles, but I was not being honest with the unhealthy coping mechanisms I adapted. For that, I’m deeply sorry. Graciously, with the help of loved ones, I have been working towards sobriety again.

“I was hoping things would get better by this weekend, but this doesn’t seem to be a quick fix. At this time, I am seeking further help and am hoping to come back a healthier version of myself. I wanted to apologize for any issues this causes. I wanted to thank companies like Freelance, Freelance Underground, NWA, and AAW for being so understanding and patient throughout this time. Moving forward, I would like to express my gratitude for all of you, and the contentious support and compassion you have given me. Whether you were able to understand or not, I always felt your empathy and I can’t thank you enough for that. With love always. <3 Thank you. Respectfully, Briana Sparrey”