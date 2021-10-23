Brandi Rhodes on What she is most proud of in AEW, Why she feels AEW has been so successful, more

Chris Van Vliet passed along…

I just posted with Brandi Rhodes on my podcast INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet.

She talked about becoming a mom, the reason she and Cody named their daughter Liberty, the reason behind why AEW has been so successful, the season finale of Rhodes to the Top and much more!

Some of her most interesting quotes are transcribed below and you can link to the full video here:



What she is most proud of in AEW:

“I would have to say that it is a testament to everything that we have created. We have this phenomenal staff and phenomenal roster, all the way up to CM Punk. It is a testament to what we have built. It’s very exciting and it’s really amazing to see that. This is what we thought was possible, but now we are seeing ourselves come full circle. We are seeing people who we thought would thrive in this space actually thriving in this space. It’s just really rewarding. Even on the roughest or toughest of days, if things are not going great, I can look back and say I am a part of this.”

Why she feels AEW has been so successful:

“I think that it was always just the perfect storm. You need the perfect storm of talent and behind the scenes folks that had the work ethic to make this all happen. It all came together at the same time. Tony [Khan’s] interest happening at the same time as everyone becoming free agents, all of that had to happen for it to work as well as it did today. People will always say ‘You wouldn’t have had AEW without this person.’ In reality, you wouldn’t have had AEW without all of the people and all of the wheels. That could be the people you see out front all the time, or just the people you don’t see, because they are not a character. Without all of that happening, I don’t think we would be where we are today.”

The best advice she received from her late father-in-law Dusty Rhodes:

“Dusty was always ‘Be straightforward’ as far as I was concerned. We would talk about wrestling and different aspects of it, he would say ‘Tell me straight, what do you want to do? What is the plan? What do you see?’ I would say to him what I would see and that this is my perfect plan. He would then say ‘Ok, you have to say that. You have to tell people this is what you want, because no one knows this. Even though you feel like you are making it obvious, it’s not. You have to tell people what you want and you have to show them.’ That is what has stuck with me and is something I have thought about in my transition of going from ring announcing at this comfortable job, to moving to the unknown. It wasn’t ultimately what I wanted to do. Mine and Cody’s move happened soon after we lost Dusty, I think a lot of his advice rang true to us of you only live once.”

How being a father has changed Cody Rhodes:

“Oh Cody had dad brain before, it’s worse. He is really trying to find his balance. But the good thing is we are kind of surrounded by people who are empowering us and helping us, that has gone a long way. Otherwise I think we would both be floating out to sea on a raft, waiting for someone to come and help us.”

On being followed around by cameras for Rhodes To The Top:

“So they followed me from about 7 months [into the pregnancy], all the way up to the end and the beginning of the new baby. The hardest part of it was being that pregnant and having constant eyes on me and constant requests while trying to keep a good face. It bombed considerably, as noted in the episode where I had the meltdown about the bus and the bed not being on there. They were very kind to me in that moment. It was so much worse. I don’t know how Cody missed that piece, but it’s no secret I hate The Nightmare Express.”

On the meaning behind her daughter’s name, Liberty:

“I’m so glad that people are starting to ask about this! I feel like people think the reason is because of everything to do with Cody being a patriotic dude. That’s really cool, I love it, but I wouldn’t name my daughter Liberty for that reason. It’s because of Disney, we are both huge Disney fans. Before we found out that we were pregnant, we were at Disney and just walking around whimsically. We were just talking about kids and what would their names be. I said we definitely need to have a Disney connection, but it can’t be on the nose like Elsa. I can do better than that. So we were just walking around and talking, throwing things out there. Then we walked into Liberty Square in Magic Kingdom. I saw the sign and said ‘What about Liberty?’ Cody said ‘I love that!’ Cut to a year later and we are pregnant, and we knew that Liberty was going to be the name.”

On Cody Rhodes’ neck tattoo:

“I know a lot of people who have a lot of tattoos, so it’s not shocking to me that he would want a tattoo. And I have a lot of tattoos, but mine are smaller. I just thought that, and it’s just me, but it should go into more. Maybe we do a whole sleeve or chest thing. But he just wanted that one thing. I’m like, I just think it looks a little lost. But now I have grown into it and I barely noticed it. I never thought it looked terrible. Tattoos are expressions of you and what you love. Do what you like, it’s your body, who cares?”