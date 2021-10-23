Bound For Glory, Impact Wrestling Results

Join us tonight starting at 10 PM for live results from Bound For Glory. The Main Event has Impact World Champion, Christian Cage being challenged by Josh Alexander. Deonna Purrazzo defend her Knockouts Championship against Mickie James. Check back for up to the minute results.

Matt Stryker and D’Lo Brown are on the call.

A vignette airs for Josh Alexander. The story of what it was like to become the X-Division Champion and what it meant to his sons. They then show Christian defeating Kenny Omega. They then show the confrontations they have had over the last few weeks.

The Inspiration make their way out to the arena. They say they are here to inspire. They pose their Iconic Pose.. Lights go out.

Match 1. The Inspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessica McKay) VS Decay, The Knockouts Tag Team Champions (Havok and Rosemary)

The champs enter the ring and The Inspiration clearly look confused at the their look. Rosemary and Jessica start off. Jessica pulls Rosemary to the corner and Cassie tags in. Rosemary quickly hits a falling slam on Cassie. Havok tags in and Decay hits a double clothesline. Jessica tags in and Havok drags her to their corner. Rosemary tags in and they double team her.

Finally Cassie pushes Rosemary off the ropes and Jessica tags and they start to double team her. Jessica pulls Rosemary’s hair and spins her around. Havok and Cassie tag in and Havok takes Cassie apart with backbreakers and clotheslines. Jessica tries to help, but that made things worse. Cassie low bridges Havok and she spills to the outside. Jessica enters and hits a clothesline, back elbow, suplex sequence. Cassie gets a two count after making a tag and hitting a unique version of a reverse Pele kick. Havok recovers and hits another backbreaker on Cassie. Rosemary then spears her. Jessica kicks Rosemary. Havok hits a Sky High on Jessica. Cassie takes a slam from Havok. Cassie slips another slam and roundhouses Havok after knocking Rosemary from the ring. They then ram Havok into the steal post. Rosemary rolls up Jessica, but she wasn’t the legal women in the ring. The Inspiration hits a tandem powerbomb and get the win.

Winners and new Knockouts tag Team Champions, The Inspiration.

Gia Miller interviews Deonna Purrazzo backstage. She runs down her match with challenger, Mickie James. The Drama King is by her side. Deonna says she will break her arms.

Match 2. X-Division Championship, Triple Threat for the vacant Championship. El Phantasmo VS Steve Maclin VS Trey Miquel

This match will be very fast. Maclin hits a side suplex on Trey. EP attacks from behind. Trey re-enters and hits a dropkick and a side kick to Maclin from the apron. Maclin gets back in the ring. EP and Maclin start taking turns chopping Trey in the corner. EP eventually turns on Maclin, but Steve punches him to the floor. Trey hits a suplex on Maclin, while having a leg lock on EP. Maclin recovers and breaks up the hold. EP hits a cross body and moonsault on Maclin. He then walks the top and hits a step up ranna. He then runs to the floor and rakes Trey’s back. EP throws Trey back in the ring, Maclin sneaks behind and takes him out. Miguel then floors Maclin with a kick. Maclin they hits a low blow on Trey. Trey kicks out at two. Maclin ties both guys up in the Tree of Woe and destoys then both. Maclin then launches himself from the ring 3 times to the floor. Amazing moves. EP hits a moonsault to the floor. Trey then hits a backflip kick of his own. Trey hits a code red. Maclin hits a F5 on Trey. EP makes the save. EP gets tossed by Maclin. All three end up on the top. EP suplex Maclin off and then climbs up and hits a super ranna on Trey. He then hits a splash on Maclin, but Maclin kicks out at two.

Maclin recovers and hits a sit out powerbomb on EP. Trey hits a kick on Maclin, and rolls up EP for a two count. Trey hits a Brainbuster on EP. Trey then hits the double knee off the top rope on EP and gets the pin.

Winner and NEW X Division Champion, Trey Miguel

Mickie James is interviewed backstage. Gia asks if this is her toughest challenge to date. Mickie says yes it is. She says Deonna made this personal when she showed up at her house. Mickie becomes emotional thinking about her last 8 years. She says tonight will be the sweetest night of her career.

Match 3. Violent By Design (Eric Young accompanies Deaner and Joe Doering) VS Heath and Rhino

Rhino is nowhere to be seen as the match starts. Heath is own his owner and doing well for himself, but the numbers prove eventually to be too much. Doering tags in starts laying in the big boots. Deaner and Doering make several tags just pounding on Heath. Doering does make a pin attempt, but Heath kicks out at two. Heath hits Doering a few times, but Joe hits a crossbody that floors Heath. Heath keeps looking to his empty corner. Heath hits a leg lariat on Deaner and tosses Doering from the ring. He and Deaner hit a double clothesline. Rhino enters the arena and takes out Deaner. He then hits a belly to belly on Doering. The crowd calls for the Gore. They get it on Deaner. It is over that quick.

Winners. Rhino and Heath by pinfall.

The two embrace post match. EY and VBD stand on the ramp furious.

A clip from Awesome Kong’s Impact Hall of Fame induction airs next.

Jordynne Grace is backstage as the first Digital Media Champion. Rachel Ellering is with her. Ellering is in the call your shot gauntlet match. W. Morrissey and Moose walk up and they say she won’t win it, because they are in it.

Match 4. Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match

This is very much like the Royal Rumble rules until the final two (except women are in the match.) Chris Sabin enters first. Rocky Romero enters next. Nether of the two can get at advantage to begin as they feel each other out. Sabin wins a test of strength. Rocky then pokes the eyes of Sabin. Rocky hits a clothesline. Madman Fulton enters. He chokeslams both as he enters. Romero jumps on his back and Sabin kicks his midsection. They work together to try and dump Fulton from the top rope. Rohit Raju enters. Rohit jumps on Sabin and Rocky. Fulton agrees to form a alliance. Tasha Steelz enters. Raju eliminates Rocky Romero. Rachel Ellering enters with Jordynne Grace cheering her on. Ellering goes right after Steelz. Rohit pulls the hair of Fulton and pulls him over the top rope. Savannah Evans enters next.