AEW Rampage Fast Nationals Reveal Drop From Last Week

Alfred Konuwa of Forbes has posted the fast nationals for AEW Rampage online, which were confirmed by Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston. The numbers show that Rampage had 515,000 viewers and 272,000 viewers in the key adults 18-49 demographic. This is down 11% in viewers and 13% in the demo from the final numbers last week.

However, it should be noted that the numbers always change by the final numbers, and usually tick upward. Those numbers will be available on Monday.

